Police arrest 763 in island-wide anti-drug operations

Sri Lanka Police said a total of 28,837 individuals were inspected island-wide yesterday (09) during daily search operations carried out to curb crime and drug-related activities.

Issuing a statement, the police said 763 individuals were arrested on suspicion during the operations, while 27 individuals directly linked to criminal activities were identified.

Authorities also arrested 240 individuals with pending warrants and 165 with open warrants as part of the island-wide operation.

Furthermore, 132 individuals were arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, and 78 individuals were apprehended for reckless driving.

Additionally, legal action has been initiated against 4,579 individuals for various other traffic offences, police added.