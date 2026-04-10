Lebanon says it will take part in talks with Israel if ceasefire in place

Lebanon says it will take part in talks with Israel if ceasefire in place

April 10, 2026   03:51 pm

A senior official in the Lebanese president’s office has just confirmed to the BBC that Lebanon will participate in direct negotiations with Israel next week if, and only if, there is a ceasefire in place beforehand.

The day and time of the meeting has not been set.

Direct talks between Lebanon and Israel are not unprecedented, but they are unusual.

The two countries generally communicate via intermediaries, such as the US.

Efforts to establish negotiations have been ongoing since a ceasefire agreement in November 2024, with US envoys previously mediating indirect talks between the two sides.

Source: BBC
--Agencies

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