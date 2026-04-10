Nuwan Thushara apologizes to SLC, expresses willingness to withdraw petition

Sri Lanka cricketer Nuwan Thushara has apologised to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) regarding his decision to take legal action over the non-issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to participate in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a letter, Thushara has reportedly stated that he is willing to withdraw the petition filed against Sri Lanka Cricket.

In the letter addressed to SLC’s CEO Ashley de Silva, with copies to President Shammi Silva and another official, the fast bowler said it was never his intention to take the cricket board to court or place the organisation in a difficult position.

‘‘My sole intention throughout this process has been to seek fairness and justice, as I genuinely feel that I have been treated unfairly in this matter. The steps I initially considered were driven by a desire to have my concerns heard and addressed appropriately, rather than to create conflict or bring disrepute to the organization,’’ he said in the letter.

Thushara also apologized for any inconvenience caused to Sri Lanka Cricket and its officials.

Nuwan Thushara filed a petition before the Colombo District Court on April 02, 2026, seeking an order directing Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to issue a ‘‘no objection certificate’‘, enabling him to participate in international league tournaments, including the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The petition was filed through attorney G.G. Arulpragasam and was heard on April 02 before the Colombo District Court.

The respondents named in the petition include SLC Chairman Shammi Silva, Secretary Bandula Dissanayake, Treasurer Sujeewa Godaliyadda, and Chief Executive Officer Ashley de Silva.

Accordingly, SLC informed the Colombo District Court on April 09 that it intends to file objections to the petition submitted by Nuwan Thushara.