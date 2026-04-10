Two Chinese passengers arrested at BIA over contraband including used iPhones

Two Chinese nationals were arrested by Customs officers at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle a consignment of contraband including used iPhones, suspected to be intended for carrying out computer-related crimes and financial fraud in Sri Lanka.

They were apprehended while attempting to exit airport through the ‘Green Channel’, which is designated for passengers with no items to declare at the BIA, according to Customs officers.

The suspects, a Chinese national woman and a man aged 35 and 31 respectively, had arrived at the BIA at 1.20 a.m. today (10) onboard China Eastern Airlines flight MU 6017 from Kunming, China.

During inspections, Customs officers discovered 84 used iPhones, a total of 10,000 sticks of foreign cigarettes, and 400 packets of Chinese betel nut products weighing 40 kilograms concealed in their luggage, officials said.

Further investigations are being conducted by Sri Lanka Customs officials at the BIA along with the Sri Lanka Police.