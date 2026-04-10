Special inspections launched island-wide during festive season: PHIs

Special inspection operations have been launched across the island by Public Health Inspectors (PHIs), focusing on public health concerns, within the upcoming festival season, the Public Health Inspectors’ Union of Sri Lanka stated.

The Secretary to the union, Anura Thilakasiri noted that approximately 2,000 officers have been deployed for these operations, working at both municipal and regional council levels.

Accordingly, inspections of food establishments, legal actions against offenders, issuing notices, and awareness programs for traders are currently being carried out.

He further stated that special attention will be given to food items prepared for the festive season, including sweets, cakes, and biscuits. The public has been advised to report any issues related to food labeling to the relevant PHI in their area.

He also emphasized that PHIs will exercise their legal powers in response to complaints. If any violations of the Food Act are identified, legal action, including prosecution and possible imprisonment will be taken against the offenders.

He also urged traders to act responsibly and adhere to food safety regulations during the festive period.