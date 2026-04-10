Mahapola scholarship allowance for March credited to students today

Mahapola scholarship allowance for March credited to students today

April 10, 2026   05:34 pm

The March installment of the Mahapola scholarship allowance, established by the Lalith Athulathmudali Mahapola Higher Education Scholarship Trust Fund, has been credited to university students’ bank accounts today (10).  

Accordingly, the monthly allowance of Rs. 10,000 for March has been deposited into the students’ bank accounts.

The Chairman of the Fund, retired Supreme Court Judge Vijith Malalgoda, stated that due to improvements in the efficiency of the scholarship payment process, the March installment was released to eligible university scholarship recipients ahead of the scheduled payment date.

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