GMOA to end island-wide strike tomorrow

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has decided to end its island-wide strike action from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow (11).

The GMOA launched the 48-hour island-wide token strike at 8.00 a.m. yesterday (09), alleging that the Ministry of Health had violated agreements regarding appointments for post-intern doctors.

The strike had reportedly disrupted hospital operations across the country, causing significant inconvenience to patients.

The GMOA had stated previously that the strike will continue until the published transfer list of post-intern doctors is immediately withdrawn and a solution is reached.

However, the Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, incensed over the strike, yesterday refused to hold discussions with the GMOA regarding the matter.