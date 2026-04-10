School uniform fabric distribution for 2026 completed - Education Ministry

School uniform fabric distribution for 2026 completed - Education Ministry

April 10, 2026   06:28 pm

The Ministry of Education states that the distribution of the total quantity of school uniform fabric received as a grant from the People’s Republic of China for the year 2026 has been completed.

A total of 11.484 million metres of fabric required for school uniforms for this year for students in government and government-assisted schools, as well as for student monks, nuns, and students in government-approved Pirivenas, was provided as a grant by China.

The Ministry further notes that distribution of all uniform fabric for 4,418,404 students has now been completed.

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