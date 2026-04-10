Special presidential commission to probe all coal shipments since 2009

Special presidential commission to probe all coal shipments since 2009

April 10, 2026   06:30 pm

A Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry will be appointed to investigate all coal shipments imported to the country since 2009, says Leader of the House Minister Bimal Ratnayake.

Speaking in Parliament this evening (10), during the debate on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against the Minister of Energy, he said that the presidential commission will be headed by a Supreme Court Judge.

Minister Bimal Rathnayake stated: ‘‘After this no-confidence motion, the President will appoint a special commission. The unique feature of this Presidential Commission is that it is made up of sitting Supreme Court judges, not retired ones.’‘

‘‘Since 2009, around 465 coal shipments have been imported. Out of those, 452 were brought in by you, while only 13 were imported during our period. We will look into all of this. After examining everything, if you are found guilty, are you ready to go to prison?’‘

He further added that the entire coal importation process from 2009 will be investigated and following the investigation, if Energy Minister Jayakodi is found guilty, he would be imprisoned, and if not, those found responsible would have to face imprisonment, adding that action would be taken accordingly.

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