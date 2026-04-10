Sri Lankan man arrested after overstaying in Singapore for 10 months

A 27-year-old Sri Lankan man has been arrested after overstaying in Singapore for about 10 months and living without a fixed address, foreign media reported today.

The man was sleeping in a garden above an HDB multi-storey carpark in Woodlands when plainclothes officers surrounded him during a pre-dawn operation on April 8, according to the Straits Times.

The 11 officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) had obtained information that the man, a 27-year-old Sri Lankan national, was an overstayer with a social visit pass that had expired on June 28, 2025.

The suspect was spotted at Block 574 Woodlands Drive 16 with another foreigner.

Officers observed the two men for several hours and, after making sure all escape routes were blocked, arrested the suspect upon checking both their identities against ICA’s Mobile Automated Verification and Identification System.

Officers can conduct fingerprint and facial recognition biometrics screening using the handheld system.

The other man was released when he produced a valid work pass.

Overstayers accounted for most immigration offenders arrested in Singapore, according to ICA figures.

Source: The Straits Times

--Agencies