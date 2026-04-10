US will extend open hand to Iran if they act in good faith, Vance says as he boards Air Force Two

US will extend open hand to Iran if they act in good faith, Vance says as he boards Air Force Two

April 10, 2026   07:39 pm

US Vice-President JD Vance has just boarded Air Force Two ahead of talks between the US and Iranian delegations in Pakistan.

‘‘We’re looking forward to the negotiations’’, he said before getting on the plane, adding that the US is willing to ‘‘extend the open hand’’ if the Iranians act ‘‘in good faith’’. However, he added that if they ‘‘try to play us’’, the US won’t be receptive.

US President Trump has given him guidelines for the discussions, he said.

The talks will take place in Islamabad, Pakistan, and are expected to begin on Saturday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier announced.

Vance will be joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, but Islamabad is still waiting for the Iranian delegation to arrive, our correspondent in Pakistan reports.

Source: BBC
--Agencies

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