Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa submits assets declaration to Bribery Commission

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa submits assets declaration to Bribery Commission

April 10, 2026   07:52 pm

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has submitted an affidavit detailing his assets and sources of income to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), in connection with the assets investigation.

The CIABOC had previously instructed former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to submit a declaration of his assets within a period of 14 days.   

The stipulated 14-day period was to conclude today (10).

Accordingly, the Bribery Commission confirmed that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has submitted an affidavit detailing his assets and liabilities, in compliance with the directive.

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