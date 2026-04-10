Initial interviews commence for apprentice police officer recruitment

The initial phase of interviews for the recruitment of Apprentice Police Constables, Women Police Constables, and Police Constable Drivers to the Sri Lanka Police and the Police Special Task Force (STF) is currently underway in accordance with Government Gazette No. 2482 dated March 27, 2026.

These interviews are being held at the Dobigin Sports Complex, located at the Police Field Force Headquarters, from April 07 to May 18, 2026, the Police Media Division said in a statement.

The statement anticipated that approximately 7,500 new officers will be recruited to these positions across the island, including the Northern and Eastern Provinces.

Applicants are required to complete and submit their applications exclusively through the online system on or before May 08, 2026.

Since the commencement of interviews on April 07, the Sri Lanka Police Recruitment Division has received applications from over 5,000 enthusiastic young men and women representing various regions of the country, all aspiring to join the police service, it said

It has been observed that candidates have demonstrated remarkable enthusiasm and commitment from the very first day of the interview process.

A significant number of applicants possess sound knowledge, practical skills, and familiarity with modern technology, which will undoubtedly contribute positively to the future advancement of the police service and the effective maintenance of law and order in the country, the statement added.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Police has invited courageous and dedicated youth who are willing to serve and safeguard the nation to take advantage of this valuable opportunity and join the police service, including the Special Task Force.