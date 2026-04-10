Special security program launched during festive season - Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence has announced that a special security program has been implemented to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for the public during the festive season.

This initiative has been launched under the instructions of Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha.

The special security mechanism is being carried out with the joint involvement of the Tri-Forces, Sri Lanka Police, and intelligence units.

According to the statement, the coordinated program will oversee security arrangements at various events taking place island-wide during the Sinhala and Tamil New Year period, including festivals, musical shows, and religious activities.

A special operations room has also been established at the Police Headquarters in Colombo. Functioning as a joint operations center, it is coordinated by a team of Tri-Forces officers.

The public can contact the operations room through the following:

Telephone:

011-2013051 / 011-2027148

011-2027149 / 011-2430912

Email:

http://igp.opsroom@police.gov.lk

The center aims to enhance coordination among all security agencies, strengthen information sharing, and ensure swift responses to any emergency or security situation.

The Ministry of Defence has urged the public to extend their fullest cooperation to security forces and law enforcement authorities to help maintain a safe and peaceful environment for everyone during the Sinhala and Hindu New Year season.