Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf says a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iran’s blocked assets must happen ‘‘before negotiations begin’‘.

He says that the that two measures were agreed between the parties and ‘‘have yet to be implemented’‘.

It comes as US Vice-President JD Vance heads to Pakistan to lead the US delegation for talks with Iran.

Since the ceasefire began earlier this week, there has been great contention over whether Lebanon was included.

Source: BBC

--Agencies