Coal imports did not have proper laboratory accreditation  Lanka Coal Company GM admits

It has been revealed before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) that coal shipments imported by the Trident Company were, from the initial stages of importation to Sri Lanka, tested at a loading port laboratory that did not possess the required accreditation.

This has been admitted by the General Manager of the Lanka Coal Company during proceedings held before the COPE Committee.

It was also noted that the Chairman of the Lanka Coal Company was absent from the session, with allegations being raised that he had deliberately avoided appearing before the committee.

Furthermore, during the meeting, the opposition members strongly accused the COPE Chair of acting in a biased manner, resulting in heated exchanges between members during the proceedings.