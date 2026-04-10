No impact on NDB customer accounts or deposits - CBSL assures

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has informed the public that it has been closely monitoring developments relating to National Development Bank PLC (NDB) following the recent disclosure of an internal fraud.

Based on assessments carried out thus far, NDB continues to operate with capital and liquidity levels well above the minimum regulatory requirements, it said on Friday.

Importantly, the incident has not had any impact on customer accounts or deposits, which remain safe and secure, the CBSL emphasised.

In a statement by the CBSL, it stated that the CBSL maintains close and continuous engagement with the bank and relevant stakeholders.

The Central Bank said it stands ready to take any measures, if required, to safeguard the stability of the bank and to protect the interests of depositors.