No impact on NDB customer accounts or deposits - CBSL assures

No impact on NDB customer accounts or deposits - CBSL assures

April 10, 2026   10:20 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has informed the public that it has been closely monitoring developments relating to National Development Bank PLC (NDB) following the recent disclosure of an internal fraud. 

Based on assessments carried out thus far, NDB continues to operate with capital and liquidity levels well above the minimum regulatory requirements, it said on Friday.

Importantly, the incident has not had any impact on customer accounts or deposits, which remain safe and secure, the CBSL emphasised. 

In a statement by the CBSL, it stated that the CBSL maintains close and continuous engagement with the bank and relevant stakeholders. 

The Central Bank said it stands ready to take any measures, if required, to safeguard the stability of the bank and to protect the interests of depositors.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No-confidence motion will be defeated,but govt will be exposed  says MP Dilith (English)

No-confidence motion will be defeated,but govt will be exposed  says MP Dilith (English)

No-confidence motion will be defeated,but govt will be exposed  says MP Dilith (English)

Coal imports did not have proper laboratory accreditation  Lanka Coal Company GM admits (English)

Coal imports did not have proper laboratory accreditation  Lanka Coal Company GM admits (English)

Doctors to end island-wide strike tomorrow - GMOA (English)

Doctors to end island-wide strike tomorrow - GMOA (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP D.V. Chanaka claims substandard coal deal loss could surpass Rs. 100 billion (English)

MP D.V. Chanaka claims substandard coal deal loss could surpass Rs. 100 billion (English)

Govt has comprehensive plan to elevate living standards of farmers  President (English)

Govt has comprehensive plan to elevate living standards of farmers  President (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement on fifth and sixth reviews of Sri Lanka's EFF (English)

IMF reaches staff-level agreement on fifth and sixth reviews of Sri Lanka's EFF (English)