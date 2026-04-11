Showers expected in parts of the island after 2pm

Showers expected in parts of the island after 2pm

April 11, 2026   06:36 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North Western, Southern and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura, Mannar, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology stated. 

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, it said. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers. 

Meanwhile, due to the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during April 5 to 15 in this year, the Met. Department noted. 

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (11) are Pomparippu, Anuradhapura, Mihinthale, Galenbindunuwewa, Agbopura and Serunuwara at about 12.11 noon.

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