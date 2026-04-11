At least one person died and 27 were injured after a bus carrying British tourists crashed down a ravine on the Spanish island of La Gomera, emergency services said on Friday.

Those injured, including three seriously, were airlifted to the Nuestra Senora de Guadalupe Hospital and ⁠others, local emergency services said in a social media post. They added that the occupants were 27 British nationals and the driver.

The Spanish Civil Guard told Reuters: “The person who died was a 77-year-old British man.”

The accident happened when the vehicle came off the GM-2 road in La Gomera, one of the Canary Islands and popular with visitors ⁠from northern Europe.

Tour operator Holiday Property Bond said the British tourists were travelling to the airport to return to the UK when the accident happened.

“Our thoughts go out to those ⁠affected by this tragic incident,” the British foreign ministry said, adding that it was in touch with local authorities and ready ⁠to help British nationals.

Spanish police have launched an investigation but the cause of the crash has not ⁠yet been established.

Last year, one woman died and 10 people were injured in a traffic accident on the same road.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies