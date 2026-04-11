GMOA strike ends; Future course of action to be decided

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) announced that its 48-hour island-wide token strike ends at 8.00 a.m. this morning (11).

GMOA Media Spokesperson Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe stated that the future course of actions will be decided at an upcoming Executive Committee meeting.

“As we announced, the strike will end at 8.00 a.m. today. Accordingly, after 8 a.m. today, normal duties will resume across hospitals nationwide. However, decisions on future action will be communicated after the Sinhala and Tamil New Year. The matter has now been taken to court,” he said.