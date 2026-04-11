10-year-old schoolgirl killed in bus accident in Mattakkuliya

A 10-year-old schoolgirl was killed after being run over by a bus in the Mattakkuliya area, Ada Derana reporter said.

The incident occurred yesterday (10) afternoon on Hendala Thotupola Road in the Mattakkuliya area within the Mattakkuliya Police Division when the girl, after getting off a bus, attempted to cross the road and was run over by the same bus.

She sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead upon admission to the National Hospital of Colombo.

The victim has been identified as a resident of the Mattakkuliya area.

The bus driver involved in the incident has been arrested, and Mattakkuliya Police are conducting further investigations.