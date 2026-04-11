Large crowds arrive at Makumbura MMC for New Year travel

A large number of commuters are reportedly arriving at the Makumbura Multimodal Centre (MMC) since early this morning (11) to travel to their hometowns via the expressways ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays.

As a result, long queues have formed to board buses, Ada Dearana reporter said.

However, authorities assured that sufficient buses have been deployed, enabling passengers to reach their destinations without any major difficulty.