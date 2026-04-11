Foreign liquor bottles worth over Rs. 20 mln seized in Colombo

The Department of Excise has seized a stock of bottles of foreign liquor worth over Rs. 20 million during a raid carried out targeting several outlets in the Colombo area within the Western Province.

Commissioner General of Excise M.B.N.A. Pemarathna stated that the raid was carried out by the Excise Special Operations Bureau based on reliable information received, with around 30 officers deployed in four teams.

Investigations revealed that the foreign liquor stock had been prepared for sale targeting the upcoming festive season without paying due taxes to the government, and that the stickers affixed to the bottles were completely fake, officials said.

The Commissioner General further noted that investigations into the incident are underway to determine how the liquor bottles were imported into Sri Lanka.