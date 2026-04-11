JD Vance-led US delegation lands in Pakistan for high-stakes ceasefire talks with Iran

A US government aircraft carrying senior officials has landed in Islamabad on Saturday afternoon, setting the stage for crucial negotiations with Iran aimed at ending a six-week war that has shaken the Middle East and global economy, Reuters reported.

According to Pakistani sources, the delegation includes Vice President JD Vance, along with special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, who are leading Washington’s efforts at the talks.

The US team arrived hours after the Iranian delegation had already reached Islamabad in the early hours of Saturday. Iran’s delegation, led by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is in the Pakistani capital for talks to resolve the conflict with the US and Israel, Iran’s foreign ministry said.

According to Mehr News Agency, the Iranian and US delegations are expected to first hold separate meetings with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. After these initial diplomatic engagements, the main round of indirect negotiations is expected to begin.

Pakistan said it hopes the parties would engage constructively and reiterated its desire to “continue facilitating the parties towards reaching lasting and durable solution to the conflict.”

Even before formal discussions could begin, Iran signalled that the path to negotiations may not be straightforward.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said talks could not proceed without commitments on Lebanon and the unblocking of Iranian assets. He said Washington had earlier agreed to these terms, adding that Tehran expects those assurances to be honoured.

At the same time, he indicated Iran is open to a deal if the US offers what he described as a “genuine agreement” and grants Iran its rights.

TRUMP UPS PRESSURE, VANCE SIGNALS CAUTION

US President Donald Trump struck a hard tone ahead of the talks, saying on social media that Iran “has no cards” and accusing it of leveraging international waterways.

“The Iranians don’t seem to realise they have no cards The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!” he wrote.

Vice President JD Vance struck a more measured note, saying he expected a positive outcome but warning, “If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

MASSIVE DELEGATIONS, TIGHT SECURITY IN ISLAMABAD

The scale of the talks is reflected in the size of the delegations.

Iran’s team includes around 70 members, with experts from economic, security and political sectors, along with media and support staff. A US advance team of about 100 members is also in Islamabad.

The Pakistani capital has been placed under an unprecedented lockdown, with thousands of paramilitary personnel and army troops deployed.

“We have deployed multi-layer security for zero disruption and full control,” junior interior minister Talal Chaudhry said.

CEASEFIRE HOLDS, BUT TENSIONS PERSIST

The talks follow a two-week ceasefire announced earlier this week, halting US and Israeli strikes on Iran. However, key flashpoints remain unresolved.

Iran has not fully lifted restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, continuing to disrupt global energy flows. At the same time, fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon has continued, raising questions over whether that front is part of the ceasefire.

Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Friday killed 13 members of the country’s state security forces, while Hezbollah responded with rocket fire towards northern Israel.

HIGH STAKES FOR REGION AND GLOBAL ECONOMY

The war has killed thousands across the region, disrupted energy supplies and added pressure on the global economy.

Iran is also pushing for major concessions, including lifting sanctions and recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz, where it seeks to control access and collect transit fees.

Meanwhile, Tehran has signalled it will seek compensation for wartime damage.

UNCERTAIN ROAD AHEAD

Despite diplomatic momentum, both sides appear far apart on key issues.

Pakistani sources involved in preparations said it was “too early to say” whether a deal could be reached quickly, adding that negotiators were under instructions to either secure an agreement or walk away.

As delegations settle in Islamabad, the outcome of the talks could determine whether the region moves towards stability, or slips back into escalation.

Source: India Today

--Agencies