QR code not necessary for petrol-powered vehicles until April 18 - CPC

QR code not necessary for petrol-powered vehicles until April 18 - CPC

April 11, 2026   12:16 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says that owners of petrol-powered vehicles can obtain fuel without the QR code-based fuel quota system from midnight today (11) until April 18, 2026.

However, CPC chairman D.J. Rajakaruna clarified that the ‘odd-even’ number system, for distribution of fuel based on the last digit of the vehicle’s number plate, will remain in effect for all vehicles as per usual.

Speaking at a press briefing today, he stated that the decision to temporarily suspend the QR code-based system for petrol-powered vehicles was taken in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

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