Secretary to President files complaint seeking CID probe into coal imports since 2009

Secretary to President files complaint seeking CID probe into coal imports since 2009

April 11, 2026   12:31 pm

The Secretary to the President has submitted a complaint to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this morning (11) requesting a formal investigation into coal imports since 2009, considering the findings of Audit Reports and the findings of Parliament, indicating that irregularities have occurred in the import of coal into Sri Lanka.

Leader of the House Minister Bimal Ratnayake told parliament yesterday that a Special Presidential Commission of Inquiry will be appointed to investigate all coal shipments imported to the country since 2009.

Speaking during the debate on the no-confidence motion brought by the opposition against the Minister of Energy, he said that the presidential commission will be headed by a Supreme Court Judge.

Minister Bimal Rathnayake stated: “After this no-confidence motion, the President will appoint a special commission. The unique feature of this Presidential Commission is that it is made up of sitting Supreme Court judges, not retired ones.”

“Since 2009, around 465 coal shipments have been imported. Out of those, 452 were brought in by you, while only 13 were imported during our period. We will look into all of this. After examining everything, if you are found guilty, are you ready to go to prison?”

He further added that the entire coal importation process from 2009 will be investigated and following the investigation, if Energy Minister Jayakodi is found guilty, he would be imprisoned, and if not, those found responsible would have to face imprisonment, adding that action would be taken accordingly.

The motion of no-confidence submitted by opposition Members of Parliament against Minister of Energy, Kumara Jayakody, was defeated by a majority of 104 votes on Friday (10).

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