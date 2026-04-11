Sri Lanka welcomes ceasefire in West Asia, urges durable solution

Sri Lanka welcomes ceasefire in West Asia, urges durable solution

April 11, 2026   01:28 pm

Sri Lanka today said it welcomes the announcement of a temporary ceasefire in West Asia and the forthcoming dialogue.   

“While recognising this development as a significant step towards de-escalating tensions in the region and alleviating profound human suffering, we strongly encourage all stakeholders to seize this opportunity to work towards a permanent and durable solution through an inclusive peace process, which ensures long – term stability and security for all peoples in the region.” 

Issuing a statement on Saturday (11), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said that Sri Lanka also recognises with appreciation the role of all parties whose diplomatic efforts and resolve has been instrumental in facilitating this significant development of establishing dialogue.

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