Maldivian President to visit Sri Lanka next month

Maldivian President to visit Sri Lanka next month

April 11, 2026   01:49 pm

The President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka next month.

A discussion was held at the Parliamentary complex between Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar and the Maldivian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka regarding the upcoming visit of President Mohamed Muizzu next month and new investments in the fisheries sector.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, extensive discussions were held on potential new areas of cooperation between the fisheries sectors of the two countries in parallel with the Maldivian President’s visit.

The Minister emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise related to the fisheries industries of both countries and pointed out the potential to introduce new products to the market by combining the Maldives’ fresh fish resources with Sri Lanka’s developed canned fish industry.

In particular, both parties expressed strong interest in processing production within Sri Lanka and manufacturing value-added fish products targeting the Maldivian market, according to a statement issued by the Ministry.

At present, some products labeled “Made in Sri Lanka” are exported to the Maldives via the Dubai market. Special attention was also given to establishing a mechanism to supply these products directly from Sri Lanka to the Maldives without intermediaries.

The Fisheries Minister stressed that this initiative would bring significant economic benefits to both countries.

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