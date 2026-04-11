US intelligence indicates China preparing weapons shipment to Iran, CNN reports

US intelligence indicates China preparing weapons shipment to Iran, CNN reports

April 11, 2026   01:52 pm

U.S. intelligence indicates China is preparing to deliver new air defense systems to Iran within the next few weeks, CNN ⁠reported late on Friday, citing three people familiar with recent intelligence assessments.

The network said there are indications that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to mask their origin.

The U.S. State Department, White House and ⁠the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Beijing is preparing to transfer shoulder-fired anti-air ⁠missile systems known as MANPADs, CNN said, citing sources it did not name.

The U.S. ⁠and Iran are set to hold high-level negotiations on Saturday in Pakistan’s ⁠capital Islamabad, seeking ways to end their six-week-old war.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies

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