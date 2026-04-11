Passenger arrested at BIA for smuggling ornamental plants

A Sri Lankan passenger was arrested by Customs officers at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake in the early hours today (11) for attempting to smuggle packages of ornamental plants into the country.

The arrest was made while he was attempting to exit through the ‘Green Channel’ of the arrivals terminal at BIA with over 200 plants estimated to be valued at around Rs. 775,000, Customs officers said.

The suspect, a 40-year-old businessman from Veyangod, had arrived in the country at 12:45 a.m. today from Bangalore, India.

Customs officers discovered 229 ornamental plants concealed in his luggage, which had been brought into the country without proper authorization, in violation of the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance and the Plant Protection Act.

Following a formal Customs investigation, the consignment was confiscated, and the suspect was fined Rs. 100,000.