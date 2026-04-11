No petrol shortage until June end, diesel supplies sufficient until May end: CPC Chairman

No petrol shortage until June end, diesel supplies sufficient until May end: CPC Chairman

April 11, 2026   02:13 pm

A total of 12 refined fuel shipments are scheduled to arrive in April, the Chairman of the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), D.J. Rajakaruna confirmed.

The Chairman also noted that there will be no shortage of Petrol 92 and 95 until the end of June.

Speaking at a press briefing today, Chairman D.J. Rajakaruna added that, based on confirmed shipments, there will be sufficient diesel supplies until the end of May.

Meanwhile, it was pointed out that a ship carrying 30,000 metric tons of furnace oil for electricity generation is expected to arrive on April 13, and therefore, there will be no need for power cuts.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has announced that owners of petrol-powered vehicles can obtain fuel without the QR code-based fuel quota system from midnight today (11) until April 18, 2026.

However, CPC chairman D.J. Rajakaruna clarified that the ‘odd-even’ number plate system, for the sale of fuel based on the last digit of the vehicle’s number plate, will remain in effect for all vehicles as per usual.

He stated that the decision to temporarily suspend the QR code-based system for petrol-powered vehicles was taken in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

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