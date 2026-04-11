Chinese national arrested with cigarettes worth nearly Rs. 4 mln at BIA

Chinese national arrested with cigarettes worth nearly Rs. 4 mln at BIA

April 11, 2026   03:08 pm

A Chinese national has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for attempting to smuggle a consignment of Chinese-manufactured cigarettes worth nearly Rs. 4 million into the country.

The suspect, a 35-year-old businessman, was apprehended by Customs officers during an early morning operation today (11).

He had reportedly arrived at BIA at 12.50 a.m. today from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, according to Ada Derana reporter.

During the inspection, Customs officers discovered a total of 26,100 sticks of cigarettes, valued at Rs. 3.915 million, concealed in his two suitcases.

The consignment of cigarettes has been confiscated, and the suspect has been imposed a fine of Rs. 100,000.

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