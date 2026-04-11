Public urged to send videos related to reckless driving to police via WhatsApp

The Police Headquarters has introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number 070-4755600 for the general public to submit videos related to reckless and dangerous driving incidents.

Accordingly, the public has been encouraged to submit video evidence of incidents such as speeding, unsafe overtaking, and other reckless driving (including riding a vehicle on one wheel, driving without proper control, or dangerously crossing railway tracks) to the WhatsApp number in order for Sri Lanka Police to promptly apprehend a significant number of offenders and take legal action against them.

The number will be operational 24 hours a day under the close supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Traffic Control and Road Safety.

When such incidents are observed, the public has been requested to forward the relevant video footage to the WhatsApp number, along with details such as the date, location and police division in which the incident occurred.

The Police Headquarters also requested the public not to submit fabricated or AI-generated videos to the number, and to actively support the initiative aimed at ensuring the swift enforcement of law against dangerous and reckless drivers and reducing traffic violations.