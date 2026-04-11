US Vice President JD Vance meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

US Vice President JD Vance meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

April 11, 2026   03:46 pm

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Vance arrived here on Saturday for talks with the Iranian team to end the recent hostilities in the Middle East region.

Commending the commitment of both delegations to engage constructively, Sharif expressed the hope that these talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region.

Sharif reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to continuing its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region.

On the same day, the prime minister met with the Iranian team arrived earlier Saturday.

-- Agencies

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