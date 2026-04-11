Sri Lankas workers remittances exceed USD 2.2 bln in first three months of 2026

Sri Lankas workers remittances exceed USD 2.2 bln in first three months of 2026

April 11, 2026   04:01 pm

Sri Lanka received USD 814.8 million in workers’ remittances in March 2026, according to the latest figures released by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

According to the report, in March 2025, foreign remittances to the country were recorded at USD 693.3 million.

Accordingly, remittances in March 2026 increased by USD 121.5 million compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank stated that remittances sent to the country by migrant workers from January to March 2026 amounted to USD 2.29 billion.

The report further notes that this represents a 26.5 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.

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