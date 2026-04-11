SLTB deploys additional buses for New Year travel

The special bus service launched in view of the Sinhala and Hindu New Year is currently operating in both directions, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) stated.

SLTB Chairman Sajeewa Kanakarathna noted that the service operates from Colombo to outstation destinations and from outstation destinations back to Colombo.

Accordingly, the special service from Colombo to outstation areas which commenced on April 8 will run until to April 13, while the return service from outstations to Colombo will operate from April 15 to April 21.

The Chairman further stated that 1,500 buses from other regional depots have been brought to the Colombo Central Bus Stand for the special operation. Within the 24-hour period since yesterday (10), 1,490 buses have been dispatched from Colombo to outstation destinations.

He also mentioned that 1,200 buses have been deployed for regular services.

Additionally, 98 buses have been assigned to Hatton, 148 to Kandy, 60 to Badulla and 84 to other destinations.

The highest number of buses has been allocated to Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Hatton. This is due to the continued disruption of train services in those areas following the recent disaster, leading to increased passenger demand.

Currently, a bus departs from the Colombo Central Bus Stand every 20 minutes. The Chairman also said that the SLTB has taken steps to operate bus services to areas such as Kataragama, Tangalle, Embilipitiya and Hambantota, where private bus operations have declined. He added that buses are being allocated based on passenger demand across all destinations.