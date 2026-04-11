Kamala Harris says she might run for president again in 2028

Kamala Harris says she might run for president again in 2028

April 11, 2026   06:07 pm

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who was the Democratic Party’s nominee for the presidency in 2024, said on Friday that she was considering running for president again in 2028.

Harris, making an appearance at a meeting of the National Action Network, a civil rights organization founded by Reverend Al Sharpton, was asked directly by Sharpton if she was going to run again.

“I might, I might. I’m thinking ⁠about it, I’m thinking about it,” Harris said, as the crowd at the New York City event cheered in response.

Harris added that she would consider a run in the context of who, in 2028, could do the best job as president “for the American people.”

Harris, who served as vice president under President Joe Biden, lost her 2024 presidential bid to President Donald Trump, who won both ⁠the popular vote and the Electoral College. Harris had previously served as a U.S. senator and as attorney general of California, among other offices. Harris made an unsuccessful run to be the Democratic Party’s presidential ⁠nominee in 2020.

A run in 2028 for Harris could face challenges among voters who have indicated in polling that they want to see new leaders ⁠for the Democratic Party following Harris’ loss to Trump.

The National Action Network convention drew several potential Democratic candidates, including Pennsylvania ⁠Governor Josh Shapiro, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, among others.

Source: Reuters
-- Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No-confidence motion will be defeated,but govt will be exposed  says MP Dilith (English)

No-confidence motion will be defeated,but govt will be exposed  says MP Dilith (English)

Coal imports did not have proper laboratory accreditation  Lanka Coal Company GM admits (English)

Coal imports did not have proper laboratory accreditation  Lanka Coal Company GM admits (English)

Doctors to end island-wide strike tomorrow - GMOA (English)

Doctors to end island-wide strike tomorrow - GMOA (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP D.V. Chanaka claims substandard coal deal loss could surpass Rs. 100 billion (English)

MP D.V. Chanaka claims substandard coal deal loss could surpass Rs. 100 billion (English)