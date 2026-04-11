Rupee depreciates by 1.8% against US dollar in 2026

The Sri Lanka rupee had depreciated by 1.8 per cent against the US dollar in 2026, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has confirmed.

According to the CBSL, the buying rate of the US dollar was Rs. 311.79 while the selling rate stood at Rs. 319.26 at the end of trading yesterday (10).

The Central Bank noted that the depreciation of the Sri Lanka rupee against the US dollar is a reflection on the emergence of external sector pressures following the commencement of the Middle East conflict in late Feb 2026.