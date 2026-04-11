Rupee depreciates by 1.8% against US dollar in 2026

Rupee depreciates by 1.8% against US dollar in 2026

April 11, 2026   06:26 pm

The Sri Lanka rupee had depreciated by 1.8 per cent against the US dollar in 2026, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has confirmed.

According to the CBSL, the buying rate of the US dollar was Rs. 311.79 while the selling rate stood at Rs. 319.26 at the end of trading yesterday (10).

The Central Bank noted that the depreciation of the Sri Lanka rupee against the US dollar is a reflection on the emergence of external sector pressures following the commencement of the Middle East conflict in late Feb 2026.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

No-confidence motion will be defeated,but govt will be exposed  says MP Dilith (English)

No-confidence motion will be defeated,but govt will be exposed  says MP Dilith (English)

Coal imports did not have proper laboratory accreditation  Lanka Coal Company GM admits (English)

Coal imports did not have proper laboratory accreditation  Lanka Coal Company GM admits (English)

Doctors to end island-wide strike tomorrow - GMOA (English)

Doctors to end island-wide strike tomorrow - GMOA (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP D.V. Chanaka claims substandard coal deal loss could surpass Rs. 100 billion (English)

MP D.V. Chanaka claims substandard coal deal loss could surpass Rs. 100 billion (English)