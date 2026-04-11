Iran-US talks begin in Pakistan, state broadcaster says

Iran-US talks begin in Pakistan, state broadcaster says

April 11, 2026   06:36 pm

Talks between Iran and the United States have begun in Islamabad, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, though it remains unclear whether the negotiations are being conducted directly or through intermediaries.

If confirmed as direct, the talks would be the highest-level face-to-face negotiations between Iran and the United States since the founding of the Islamic Republic in 1979.

The discussions come amid a fragile ceasefire, with both sides yet to confirm the scope of the negotiations.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said Iran is “LOSING BIG” in the conflict as talks in Islamabad kick off.

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump claimed members of the media “love saying that Iran is ‘winning’ when, in fact, everyone knows that they are LOSING and LOSING BIG”.

He then goes on to repeat assertions his administration has made during the conflict: “Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti Aircraft apparatus is nonexistent, Radar is dead, their Missile and Drone Factories have been largely obliterated along with the Missiles and Drones themselves and, most importantly, their longtime ‘Leaders’ are no longer with us, praise be to Allah!”

After referring to Iran laying sea mines, he said the US is now starting “clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World”.

-- Agencies

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