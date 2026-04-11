Clashes erupt at Matara Cooperative Hospital after NPP takeover attempt

Clashes erupt at Matara Cooperative Hospital after NPP takeover attempt

April 11, 2026   07:07 pm

A tense situation unfolded this afternoon (11) at the Matara Cooperative Hospital following an attempt by a group affiliated with the National People’s Power (NPP) to assume administrative control without a formal election.

Hospital employees launched a strike and staged a protest in opposition to the move. According to reports, a group claiming to represent members of the hospital’s health society entered the premises, triggering a confrontation with staff that escalated into a physical altercation.

During the clash, two staff members sustained injuries and were admitted to the Matara General Hospital for treatment.

The group also reportedly made several attempts to forcibly open the locked office of the chairman of the hospital. Police intervened to prevent the entry, leading to further tensions between officers and the group. Reports indicate that several police officers were also assaulted during the incident.

Sources state that similar attempts to seize control of the hospital without an election have been made multiple times since the 2nd of this month. The incident has significantly disrupted hospital operations, raising concerns over the continuity of services.

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