Iran threatens to attack US military ship within minutes if it crosses Strait of Hormuz

Iran issued a warning to a US military ship that it will be attacked within 30 minutes if it crosses the Strait of Hormuz, state TV reports.

The vessel retreated after the warning, a senior Iranian military official said.

It is unclear exactly what actions the ship took or where it is located.

Axios earlier reported several US Navy ships crossed the strait in a move that was not coordinated with Iran.

Donald Trump seemed to confirm this by adding the US military had started to clear the strait.

Iran, however, has denied any US vessel passed through.

Source: Sky News

--Agencies