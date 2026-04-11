Lebanese Prime Minister postpones Washington trip

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam says he is postponing an imminent trip to the United States and the United Nations, citing the need to remain in Beirut.

“In light of ongoing internal circumstances… I have decided to postpone my trip to the United Nations and the United States… so I could oversee the government’s work here in Beirut,” Salam said in a post on X.

A Lebanese government source on Friday told CNN that Salam was expected to travel to Washington in the coming days, after Israel signaled openness to direct negotiations with Lebanon.

The delay comes as a fragile two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran holds for now, but remains under strain, as Israel continues to hit Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Source: CNN

-- Agencies