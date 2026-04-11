Probe launched into assassination plot linked to death row inmate Dematagoda Chaminda

An investigation has been launched by the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) following reports of a possible assassination attempt targeting death row inmate Chaminda Ravi Jayanath, who was convicted of the murder of Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra.

Police said they suspect that the alleged plot may have been orchestrated by Chaminda himself in a bid to prevent his transfer from the Boossa High-Security Prison to the Welisara Navy Camp.

Chaminda, also known as “Dematagoda Chaminda,” is currently being held under high security at the Boossa Prison after being sentenced to death over the assassination of Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra.

According to intelligence sources, authorities have for some time received reports alleging that the inmate continued to direct criminal activities from within prison using mobile phones.

Tensions rose after information surfaced that steps were being taken to transfer him to the Welisara Navy Camp. Shortly thereafter, an audio recording began circulating on social media, claiming that Dematagoda Chaminda would be killed upon arrival at the facility.

In response, the Central Crime Investigation Bureau initiated a formal probe under the direction of Senior Superintendent of Police Kamal Ariyawansa.

Following submissions to court, investigators have obtained permission to record statements from senior officials at the Boossa High-Security Prison, as well as from the inmate himself.

Police believe the alleged conspiracy was likely staged as an attempt to block the planned transfer.