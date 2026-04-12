Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the country

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, North-Western and Uva provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts after 1.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at some places in the Southern Province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Monaragala districts in the morning.

Fairly heavy rainfalls of about 75 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other parts of the island, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, due to the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during April 05 to 15 in this year.

The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (12) are Cheddikulam, Kebithigollewa, Gomarankadawala and Nilaveli at about 12.11 noon.

Rainfall amount (mm): Light: 00-12.5, Light to moderate: 12.5-25, Moderate: 25-50, Fairly heavy rain: 50 -100, Heavy rain: 100 – 150, Very heavy rain: 150