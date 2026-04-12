7 notorious gang members transferred to Welisara Prison  Dy Minister

7 notorious gang members transferred to Welisara Prison  Dy Minister

April 12, 2026   08:28 am

Seven notorious members of organised crime gangs have been transferred from Boossa High-Security Prison to the newly established prison at the Welisara Navy Camp.

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General (Retd.) Aruna Jayasekara stated that the transfer took place yesterday (11).

The inmates include notorious underworld figures known as ‘Wele Suda’, ‘Dematagoda Chaminda’, ‘Loku Patty’, ‘Midigama Ruwan’, ‘Backhoe Saman’, ‘Army Sampath’, and ‘Manna Ramesh’.

The move follows intelligence reports indicating that certain inmates at Boossa Prison were allegedly continuing criminal activities from within the facility, as well as concerns over their safety.

The new prison at Welisara Navy Camp has been constructed with enhanced security arrangements, and steps have been taken to detain these organized criminals as the first inmates of the prison.

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