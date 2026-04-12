Special transport services deployed for New Year travel

The Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development says special bus and train services have been implemented today (12) also for commuters traveling to their hometowns ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

The Ministry stated that necessary instructions have been issued to deploy additional buses based on passenger demand, while special bus services are also operating from the Makumbura Multimodal Centre (MMC) for expressway travelers.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayaka warned that legal action will be taken against buses that overcharge passengers during the festive season.