46-year old attacked to death with sharp weapon in Horana

46-year old attacked to death with sharp weapon in Horana

April 12, 2026   09:39 am

A 46-year-old man has been reportedly attacked to death using a sharp weapon in the Malwanegama area of Horana.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Poruwadanda, police said.

Police said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the murder had been committed following the escalation of a personal dispute with a neighbour, during which the neighbour allegedly assaulted the deceased with a sharp weapon.

The 32-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Horana Base Hospital, and the Horana Police are conducting further investigations.

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