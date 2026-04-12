PUCSL to exclude coal-related costs from tariff revisions

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has decided to exclude additional costs arising from the coal situation when revising electricity tariffs.

In a statement, the PUCSL said only reasonable costs incurred for the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity will be considered in tariff revisions.

It further noted that in the recent tariff revision, additional costs resulting from the coal situation or any other unreasonable expenditure were not approved.

The Commission has unanimously decided to exclude any additional costs arising from the coal situation or other unfair expenses from all future electricity tariff revision proposals as well, the statement added.