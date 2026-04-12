Man arrested with heroin haul in Buttala

Man arrested with heroin haul in Buttala

April 12, 2026   10:54 am

Sri Lanka Police has arrested a suspect with the largest stock of heroin seized in the Buttala area in recent times.

Officers from the Narcotics Control Unit of the Monaragala Division apprehended the suspect during a raid in the Buttala area, officials said.

Police recovered 48 grams and 50 milligrams of heroin, along with two mobile phones and a weighing scale suspected to have been used for drugs distribution, in his possession.

The suspect has been identified as a 40-year-old resident of Buttala and is due to be produced before the Wellawaya Magistrate’s Court, police stated.

The Narcotics Control Unit in Monaragala Division are conducting further investigations into the incident.

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