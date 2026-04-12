Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92

Legendary Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle is reportedly no more at the age of 92.

According to multiple media reports from India, she had recently been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after falling ill.

According to Indian media, the 92-year-old iconic singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday after her health deteriorated.

Reports suggest she had been suffering from extreme fatigue and a chest infection prior to her admission.

Family statement shared online

The news of her health condition was first shared by her granddaughter, Zinai Bhosle, on social media platform X.

In her post, she stated that Asha Bhosle had been hospitalized due to “extreme fatigue and chest infection,” requesting the public to respect the family’s privacy during the treatment process.

At the time, the family had indicated that the singer’s condition was being monitored and that updates would be shared if needed.

Legendary voice of Indian cinema

Asha Bhosle remains one of the most celebrated voices in Bollywood history. Over her decades-long career, she delivered countless hit songs across multiple generations of Indian cinema.

Her versatility and ability to adapt to changing musical styles made her a defining figure in South Asian music.

Throughout her lifetime, she received several major accolades, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, India’s second-highest civilian honor.

These awards recognized her extraordinary contribution to the Indian music industry.

Source: SAAMA

--Agencies